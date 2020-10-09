STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No significant benefit of Umifenovir in COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark said that this was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Glenn Saldanhaa, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals CEO Glenn Saldanhaa (Photo| Facebook/ Mex Studios)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the addition of antiviral Umifenovir did not demonstrate any significant clinical benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate COVID-19 patients.

The clinical study evaluated the possible superiority of the combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy, Glenmark said in a statement. It added that as per the results that Glenmark presented to the regulator, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COVID-19

Glenmark said that this was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation for Favipiravir.

"These latest findings confirm that the addition of Umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes. Thus Favipiravir therapy along with supportive care remains a suitable and effective choice for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection," Monika Tandon Senior VP & Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals COVID19 Coronavirus Umifenovir Favipiravir
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp