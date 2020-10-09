STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry after Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

According to a release by the President Ram Nath Kovind's office, Goyal will hold the charge of this Ministry in addition to his existing portfolios.

Published: 09th October 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios," said a communique from the President's office.

Goyal is the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry in the Cabinet.

He is replacing late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away following an illness on Thursday.

Paswan, who hailed from Bihar, passed away at the age of 74 at AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet met and condoled the demise of Paswan, and also observed silence for two minutes in memory of the late leader.

The Cabinet approved a state funeral for Paswan and passed the following resolution: "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow over the sad demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several leaders across parties paid tribute to the late leader at his residence in New Delhi.

