PM Modi assures Abdullah of India’s support in Afghan peace process

NEW DELHI: Top Afghan negotiator Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the intra-Afghan negotiations. Modi assured the Afghan leader of India’s support in the peace process.

“HE PM assured me of India’s continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

According to a statement from the ministry of external affairs, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.

The top Afghan negotiator is on a five-day visit to India as part of an outreach programme with key countries regarding to peace process. He will deliver an address at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar on Friday.

“Dr Abdullah Abdullah appreciated Indian’s developmental commitment of US$ 3 billion, projects under which are benefiting Afghans across all of its 34 provinces. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Dr Abdullah Abdullah on October 7 and discussed the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region,” MEA said.

The meeting between Doval and Abdullah was also attended by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and army chief General MM Naravane. Earlier, Jaishankar had virtually taken part in the opening ceremony of the peace process where he had said that the process should be Afghan-led and that it must ensure that Afghan soil is not used against India.