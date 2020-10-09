STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi assures Abdullah of India’s support in Afghan peace process

Top Afghan negotiator Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with head of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah in New Delhi | PTI

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Top Afghan negotiator Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the intra-Afghan negotiations. Modi assured the Afghan leader of India’s support in the peace process.

“HE PM assured me of India’s continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

According to a statement from the ministry of external affairs, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.

The top Afghan negotiator is on a five-day visit to India as part of an outreach programme with key countries regarding to peace process. He will deliver an address at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar on Friday.

“Dr Abdullah Abdullah appreciated Indian’s developmental commitment of US$ 3 billion, projects under which are benefiting Afghans across all of its 34 provinces. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Dr Abdullah Abdullah on October 7 and discussed the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region,” MEA said.

The meeting between Doval and Abdullah was also attended by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and army chief General MM Naravane. Earlier, Jaishankar had virtually taken part in the opening ceremony of the peace process where he had said that the process should be Afghan-led and that it must ensure that Afghan soil is not used against India.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdullah Abdullah PM Modi Afghan Peace Process
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp