Sonia, Rahul, other Congress leaders condole demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday described Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as a towering personality who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalised.

Paswan died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday evening at the age of 74.

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan.

A towering personality, who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalised, Paswan will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity," Gandhi said.

"I remember his long association as an ally and as a competent and dynamic minister of the UPA.

My thoughts are with his wife, (son) Chirag and all the family members, friends and followers in this moment of loss and grief," she said in her condolence message.

A host of other Congress leaders also condoled the demise of Paswan, with Rahul Gandhi saying that with his passing away, the poor and Dalits have lost a strong political voice.

"The news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is tragic.

The poor and Dalit have lost a strong political voice today.

My condolences to his family," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described Paswan as a champion of the downtrodden, who had immense faith in India's pluralism and diversity.

"Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father.

Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India's pluralism and diversity.

It's a big loss for the nation.

My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters," he said on Twitter.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was shocked to hear the sad news of the death of Paswan.

"He was deeply committed to the upliftment of the downtrodden.

His demise has left a vacuum which will be difficult to fill.

My heartfelt condolences to his family.

May the departed soul rest in peace," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Ram Vilas Paswan ji has been a neighbour of my mother for years and we had a personal relationship with his family.

Deeply saddened over the news of his demise.

My deepest condolences to Chirag ji and all the family members.

We are with you in this sad hour.

" Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply hurt by the demise of Paswan.

"Paswan left an indelible mark in the country's politics and raised the voice of the underprivileged.

He played an active role in the eradication of poverty in the UPA government along with Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Emotional tribute," he said on Twitter.

Paswan, the Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, died on Thursday.

The Lok Janshakti Party patron had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.