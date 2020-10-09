Unlock 5.0: Centre modifies COVID-19 guidelines, allows political rallies in poll-bound states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday allowed political rallies to be held with ‘immediate effect’ in 12 states where elections are scheduled to be held, modifying its Covid-19 guidelines issued on September 30.

According to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines released by the MHA on September 30, social gatherings of more than 100 persons were prohibited in the country till October 15.

The new MHA order allows relaxation of attendance norm at political gatherings — permitting a gathering up to 50% of hall capacity in closed spaces, with a ceiling of 200, and depending on capacity of the ground, in open spaces

With campaigning set to gather steam in the state of Bihar where assembly elections are due next month, the announcement is ought to have an impact on Bihar’s electoral preparations.

In Thursday’s order, MHA mentioned the elections called in Bihar as well as by-elections to assembly and parliamentary constituencies across 11 states, to announce its decision to allow the state governments to permit political gatherings, outside the containment zones, beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before October 15, 2020.

It specified that this relaxation would apply only to the assembly/parliamentary constituencies where elections are to be held.

The MHA has asked all parties to ensure that people follow measures taken to prevent the curbing of Covid-19.

All earlier guidelines must be adhered to such as requirement of mandatorily wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, providing for thermal scanning and use of handwash or sanitizer, it stated.