Centre issues notification for CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was assaulted and allegedly raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on September 14, died a fortnight later at a Delhi hospital.

DYFI members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim outside the gate of IIT Powai in Mumbai Friday Oct. 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)

The central government on Saturday night issued a notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

Officials said that the notification has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency, and probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after the registration of an FIR

They also said that upon the request of the state government, the CBI will also look into the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.

The Dalit woman was assaulted and allegedly raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on September 14. She died a fortnight later at a hospital in Delhi.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night on September 30. While her family claimed the cremation was carried out against their wishes, the police said the last rites were held "as per the wishes of the family".

