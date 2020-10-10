STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In its highest ever seizure, DRI Indore seizes over 1,730 kg of cannabis

In a press release by DRI, the truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh with Ganja concealed in specially designed and built cavity behind drivers.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

INDORE: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 1733.43 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) with a containerised truck and arrested one person here in Bhopal.

In a press release by DRI, the truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh with Ganja concealed in specially designed and built cavity behind drivers.

"The truck was carrying a cover cargo of empty drums for concealment of Ganja. It was destined for Uttar Pradesh," the release said.

One person has been arrested in this case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. This is the highest quantity of ganja seized by DRI Indore Zonal Unit in a single operation, the release stated.

According to the release, during 2020 DRI has made numerous seizures of ganja, pseudo-ephedrine, hashish etc. in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in which more than 20 persons have been arrested so far for violation of the provisions of NDPS Act. (ANI)

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cannabis
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp