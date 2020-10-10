In its highest ever seizure, DRI Indore seizes over 1,730 kg of cannabis

By ANI

INDORE: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 1733.43 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) with a containerised truck and arrested one person here in Bhopal.

In a press release by DRI, the truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh with Ganja concealed in specially designed and built cavity behind drivers.

"The truck was carrying a cover cargo of empty drums for concealment of Ganja. It was destined for Uttar Pradesh," the release said.

One person has been arrested in this case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. This is the highest quantity of ganja seized by DRI Indore Zonal Unit in a single operation, the release stated.

According to the release, during 2020 DRI has made numerous seizures of ganja, pseudo-ephedrine, hashish etc. in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in which more than 20 persons have been arrested so far for violation of the provisions of NDPS Act. (ANI)