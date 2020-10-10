STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 73,272 new coronavirus cases, 926 fresh fatalities

For the second day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:42 AM

Health workers taking swab samples of people who are visiting Tirumala at Alipiri check point on Friday.

Health workers taking swab samples of people who are visiting Tirumala at Alipiri check point on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 73,272 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall caseload to 69,79,423, while 59,88,822 people have recuperated so far, pushing the recovery rate to 85.81 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the second day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which make 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.54 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 8,57,98,698 samples have been tested up to October 9.

As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested on Friday.

