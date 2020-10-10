STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naxals claim they have killed 25 informers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Maoists said police was spreading an informer network in Gangaloor and other areas of Bijapur and poor tribals were troubled due to such activities.

Published: 10th October 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

maoists

For representational purposes

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Naxals have claimed they have killed 25 people for being informers in Chhattigarh's Bijapur district, while police have said the ultras were targeting innocent tribals as support for their movement in the Bastar region has eroded sharply.

In a purported statement being circulated on social media since Thursday, Maoists said police was spreading an informer network in Gangaloor and other areas of Bijapur and poor tribals were troubled due to such activities.

"Therefore, they were sentenced after holding jan adalat (Naxal kangaroo court) and eliminated.

Among those who were killed, 12 were gopniya sainik (worked with police as informers), five were coverts and eight police informants," the release stated, though it did not specify the time period when the hits were carried out.

Modiyam Vijja, West Bastar DVCM (divisional committee member) was among those killed, as he was "a covert for the police since the last two years and had caused huge loss to the outfit", said the two-page statement, issued in the name of Vikalp, "spokesperson" of the self-styled Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of Maoists.

The Naxals accused the Bastar IG and SPs of Bijapur and Dantewada of creating this web of informers in south Bastar.

Police officials said these killings have taken place in the past two months, including an incident last week where the ultras shot dead six of their colleagues, prime among them being senior cadre Vijja.

Seven villagers were also killed by Naxals in separate areas of Bijapur in September, police said.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said the outlawed Maoist movement is nearing its end due to the huge anti-Naxal sentiment building up among tribals in the region.

"The fear of getting extinct is very much evident in the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Having lost public support due to their misdeeds, the Naxal leadership is now clueless and directionless," the IG said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijapur police informer Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp