One worker dies, four injured due to ammonia gas leak in Goa factory

The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), which manages the industrial estate, said it would conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Published: 10th October 2020 01:17 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: One worker died and four others were critically injured after ammonia gas leaked in a seafood processing unit at Cuncolim industrial estate in South Goa, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

"One worker died after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked on the premises of the plant. Four others were admitted to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment," a police official said.

"The incident happened when the workers were asleep," he said.

Meanwhile, the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), which manages the industrial estate, said it would conduct an inquiry into the incident.

GIDC chairman Glenn Ticlo said that a notice had been issued to the factory management in the past about the condition of the plant, but it had refused to act on it.

"We are conducting an inquiry into the incident," he said.

