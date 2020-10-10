STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers.

Published: 10th October 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers, while spending Rs 8,400 crore to procure aircraft for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is this justice?" he asked on Twitter along with a video of a purported conversation between soldiers being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles.

"Our jawans are being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to get martyred and a Rs 8,400 crore aircraft is brought for the PM! Is this justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The video shows a conversation between soldiers objecting to their transportation in a non-bullet proof vehicle, while their seniors were using bullet-proof vehicles.

They also complained that by doing so their lives were being compromised and the authorities were playing with their and their families' lives.

Gandhi had earlier attacked Modi over the acquisition of VVIP aircraft and wondered how many things could have been bought for the soldiers stationed in Siachen-Ladakh border in the amount spent on the planes.

During his campaign in Punjab against the farm reform laws, the Congress leader on Tuesday had accused the prime minister of "wasting" thousands of crores of rupees on the aircraft.

The government has brought two VVIP planes for travel of the President, Prime Minister and Vice President, even as it maintained that the process for procuring the two aircraft had begun under the UPA government, and the current dispensation has only brought it to a logical conclusion.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bullet Proof Vehicles
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp