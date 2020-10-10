STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raipur diary

The consumers of the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd can use the ‘Mor Bijli App’ to access doorstep services provided by the company.

Published: 10th October 2020

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

New app to help power consumers
The consumers of the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd can use the ‘Mor Bijli App’ to access doorstep services provided by the company. Chhattisgarh is the first state to launch such a multi-utility app where over 90 per cent of the services offered by the CSPDCL can be availed. “They are adopting the latest technology for production, transmission and distribution of power. There is no need to visit the CSPDCL office. This app will save time, efforts and money,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel. The power discom is working on its principle of ‘sabko bijli, sasta daam - sabko rahat, sabko kaam’.

Three-cornered battle in Marwahi bypoll
 The upcoming bypoll for Marwahi assembly seat is set to witness a triangular contest. The seat, reserved for scheduled tribes, is likely to see a close electoral battle between the ruling Congress and the opposition parties—BJP and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J). The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi who had represented the seat four times. JCC-J is banking on his legacy to win the seat while the Congress has also cited Marwahi as their traditional stronghold. BJP is hoping to earn votes on PM Modi’s development plank. The polling is on November 3. Jogi’s son Amit now faces an uphill legal battle in Marwahi, as the Congress is said not be in favour of him  and his wife Richa Jogi from contesting the bypoll.

NMDC’s steady growth in Covid times
The Bailadila projects in south Chhattisgarh owned by the National Mineral Development Corporation continues with its steady grown — both in production and sales. In September, Bailadila produced 1.32 MT iron ore showing a 26 per cent growth against the 1.05 MT produced in the same month last year. The NMDC’s overall iron ore production in September is 1.83 MT, which is 10.50 percent higher than the corresponding period last year. “Though 2020 has been a challenging year, NMDC is consistent in its best efforts to meet the demand of the domestic steel industry,” said Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC.

Urban forest in six cities of Chhattisgarh
Six districts of Chhattisgarh are earmarked for the Nagar Van Scheme under which forests would come up either on existing forest land or unoccupied areas. The state has proposed six cities initially for the plan with a budget of Rs 30 crore. The scheme seeks to convert the degraded land area into urban forest cover and funded under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act. “Chhattisgarh has sent a proposal to the Centre on the Nagar Van scheme. The scheme carries potential to augment city life by improving the green corridors and enabling health benefits for urban residents,” an official said.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

