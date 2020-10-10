STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan government may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questioned the intent of the Centre for introducing the 'black laws' amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at holding a session of the assembly soon to discuss the new farm laws.

"We would like to hold a discussion on the farm bills in the assembly and see what rights the state has. We are examining possibilities. Soon, people will come to know what benefit the government can provide," Gehlot said.

He was speaking at a Kisan Sammelan (farmers meeting) organised by the Congress against the legislations.

Gehlot also questioned the intent of the Centre for introducing the ''black laws'' amid the coronavirus crisis.

"There was no emergency in bringing the laws. What was the reasons of bringing three black laws amid the coronavirus crisis?" he asked.

He said the bills were introduced in Parliament without discussing with farmers, traders and state governments.

When the Opposition wanted to refer the bills to a select committee of Parliament for analysing their merits and demerits, the demand was not accepted, Gehlot alleged.

Gehlot said the farmers will not even know how gradually they will be hit through these laws.

State agriculture minister Lal Chand Kataria, who was also present at the event, said the legislations will strengthen capitalists and weaken farmers.

He said the future generations will pay the price of the "three black laws".

State minister for technical education Subash Garg said the bills have been introduced under trade and commerce sector, which will benefit capitalists.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that at a time when the Centre should work to eliminate coronavirus infection, "it is working to finish farmers from the country".

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take a single decision for the benefit of farmers, small traders and labourers in the last seven years of being in power.

Dotasra said the Congress will raise the voice of farmers and its workers will carry out a signature campaign across the state and submit a memorandum to the President.

