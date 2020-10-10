Ram Vilas Paswan laid to rest with full state honours

By Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by priests, the mortal remains of LJP founder and veteran Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan were consigned to flames at the Janardhan-Ganga ghat in Patna with full state honour on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

A galaxy of leaders, including CM Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar, Ashwani Choubey, Giriraj Singh, Tejashawi Yadav, and others participated in the funeral.

Wife of Ram Vilas Paswan along with his daughter also attended the last rites of her husband. She was seen weeping inconsolably.

Earlier, a large crowd gathered outside Paswan's Patna residence to pay last respect to the departed leader.

Earlier, draped in the national flag, the mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party's founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites. The Union minister had passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 74.

Meanwhile, Paswan's younger brother and Hajipur MP Pashupati Paras demanded that the late leader be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. BJP leader Prem Kumar and many other supporters too echoed Paras' demand. A demand to convert Paswan's Delhi residence into a national memorial was also made.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry.