Railways to go back to pre-Covid chart preparation system

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide relief to passengers, the Indian Railways from Saturday has decided to go back to the pre-covid system of preparing the second chart 30 minutes before the departure of the train. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the national transporter had modified the system and was preparing the second chart two hours before the departure of the train.

“As per the established pre-covid period instructions, the first reservation chart was prepared at least four hours before scheduled departure of trains. Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across PRS counters as well as through the internet on a first-come-first-serve basis till preparation of second reservation charts,” the railways said in a statement.

The second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to five minutes before scheduled time of departure of trains. Due to the pandemic, instructions were issued to shift the time of preparation of the second reservation chart to two hours before scheduled time of train departure.

“As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train,” the statement from the ministry said. The statement said ticket booking — both online and on passenger reservation counter — will be available for passenger before the preparation of the second chart.