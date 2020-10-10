STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps should be taken to avert another pandemic in future, says Dalai Lama

Published: 10th October 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (File photo| AP)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday appreciated the efforts of 'corona warriors' in the fight against COVID-19 and said steps should be taken to avert another such pandemic in the future.

"These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can't be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future," he said in his message on World Mental Health Day.

He said he appreciated the efforts and dedication shown by people working in the health care sector.

"Every morning, I recite mantras and pray that this pandemic will come to an end as soon as possible. I dedicate these practices for the good of the world, especially India," he added.

