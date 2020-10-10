STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in different sectors in Jammu & Kashmir

The official also said Pakistani rangers targeted forward areas along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and they kept firing intermittently for five hours.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:17 PM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Saturday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas in different sectors along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns along the LoC in Mankote, Mendhar and Khari Karmara sectors in Poonch district and along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

The officials said that two BSF personnel, constables CH Manohar and Riyaz Ahmad, were injured this evening in Pakistani firing on forward posts and villages in Mendhar sector.

He said both the jawans were shifted to a hospital amid intense shelling. "At about 1:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesman said Saturday morning.

A police official said the heavy shelling created panic among the border residents and stopped only around 4:30 am. Later in the day, the defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6 pm along the LoC in Mendhar sector and at 6:30 pm at Khari Karmara, drawing effective retaliation by the Indian army.

He said that the cross-border shelling between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received. The police official said Pakistani rangers also targeted forward areas along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and kept firing intermittently for about five hours.

The firing from the Pakistani side of the IB started around 11:45 pm on Friday and continued till 4:40 am Saturday, he said, adding the BSF retaliated strongly to the ceasefire violation. A 40-year-old woman, Hamida Bi, was injured in Pakistani shelling in Qasba sector of Poonch on Friday, the official said, adding her condition was stated to be "stable".

An official spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner (Poonch) Rahul Yadav visited the district hospital and inquired about the health of Hamida.Yadav, who was accompanied by tehsildar of Haveli Anjum Khatak, directed the doctors to provide her best possible treatment, he said.

The spokesman said that Yadav provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the injured woman out of the Red Cross Fund.

