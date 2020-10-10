Uttar Pradesh Police question people known to alleged PFI member in Bahraich

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Mathura police arrived here to enquire about details of Bahraich resident Masood Ahmed, who is suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), and was recently arrested on his way to Hathras district.

Ahmed was arrested along with three others from Mathura when they were heading to Hathras district from Delhi on October 5.

The police said the four accused were allegedly affiliated to the PFI.

The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra on Saturday said, "A team of Mathura police on Friday spoke to the father of Masood Ahmed and his neighbours after reaching his residence located in Baraikaji locality in Jarwal Road area of the district. The team gathered evidence and also took statements from family members and neighbours. The team also obtained details about Masood from the local police."

Meanwhile, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, "Information and details were collected about the arrested four people suspected to have links with CFI (Campus Front of India) --- the student wing of PFI. Details about them were also obtained from their Delhi residence. After collecting all the evidence, the police will prepare its report."

On October 5, police said the four men with PFI links were taken into custody at a toll plaza in Mathura after a tip-off that suspicious people were heading to Hathras from Delhi.

The four men were travelling in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Siddique from Malappuram in Kerala, Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur, they said.

Their mobile phones, laptops and some literature, which could have an impact on "peace and order" were seized, officials said.

During interrogation, it came to light that they had links with PFI and its associate organisation CFI, police said.