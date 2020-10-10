STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US tourist alleges rape by Rishikesh resident

According to the FIR by the rape survivor, Rishikesh resident Abhinav Roy entered into her room forcibly and raped her on October 5. 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A US woman who got stuck in Uttarakhand owing to the lockdown has alleged that a tour operator in Tehri Garhwal district forcibly occupied her residence drugging and raping her on multiple occasions. 

The police have registered a case on October 6 under  Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code while the accused remains at large. 

The woman also added to the complaint that she was being pressured by the father of the accused to withdraw the case. 

The accused had also sexually violates her earlier too by calling her to his flat several times before the October 5 incident on the pretext of yoga sessions and drug parties. 

National Crime Record Bureau report released in October 2019 revealed a 22% rise in crime against women in the hill state. 

According to the report, the number of registered cases of crime against women has increased to 1,944 in 2017 from 1,588 cases in 2016. 

While in 2015, there were 1465 crime cases committed against women in the hill state. Of the total crimes committed against women, 435 cases of assault topped the charts followed by rape (374), kidnapping (371). 

Dowry deaths (60) and acid attacks (3) were other major crimes registered against women in 2017.

Of the total incidents of rape, 160 survivors were minors. In 80% of rapes, the offenders were known to the survivors. 

