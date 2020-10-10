STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Police denies pulling off Sikh man's turban during BJP protest

Police said that the man's pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle.The police also said that the man was carrying firearms.

Published: 10th October 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

A Sikh man ties a turban (Photo for representational purpose only). |AFP

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police has denied charges of pulling off the turban of a Sikh man during BJP's protest in Howrah on Thursday and said that the pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle with policeman.

The police also said that the man was carrying firearms.

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The police said that that the officer had specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest.

"West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The incident took place during the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal on Thursday over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Earlier, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Akali Dal spokesperson urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against "erring" police officers.

"Brutal attack on security officer Balwinder Singh & disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police has angered Sikh community worldwide. I urge you Mamata Banerjee Ji to take action against erring police officers ASAP otherwise we will resort to measures, from protest to legal," Sirsa tweeted.

Commenting on West Bengal Police's explanation, Sirsa said it does not undo the hurt caused by the "insensitivity and brutality" of West Bengal police.

"This explanation does not undo the hurt caused by the insensitivity and brutality of West Bengal police. We want exemplary action against the airing police officers who unleashed their barbarism on Balwinder Singh. We want justice for the disrespect meted out to turban," he tweeted. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Police
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp