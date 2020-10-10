West Bengal Police denies pulling off Sikh man's turban during BJP protest

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police has denied charges of pulling off the turban of a Sikh man during BJP's protest in Howrah on Thursday and said that the pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle with policeman.

The police also said that the man was carrying firearms.

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The police said that that the officer had specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest.

"West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," West Bengal Police tweeted.

The incident took place during the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal on Thursday over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Earlier, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Akali Dal spokesperson urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against "erring" police officers.

"Brutal attack on security officer Balwinder Singh & disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police has angered Sikh community worldwide. I urge you Mamata Banerjee Ji to take action against erring police officers ASAP otherwise we will resort to measures, from protest to legal," Sirsa tweeted.

Commenting on West Bengal Police's explanation, Sirsa said it does not undo the hurt caused by the "insensitivity and brutality" of West Bengal police.

"This explanation does not undo the hurt caused by the insensitivity and brutality of West Bengal police. We want exemplary action against the airing police officers who unleashed their barbarism on Balwinder Singh. We want justice for the disrespect meted out to turban," he tweeted.