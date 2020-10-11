STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders meet Bengal Governor, demand CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case

The delegation alleged the state CID, which is investigating the case, is misdirecting the probe to falsely implicate political opponents in the BJP, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.

Published: 11th October 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

West bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP delegation led by its national vice-president Mukul Roy met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday and demanded a CBI investigation into the "politically targeted killing" of saffron party leader Manish Shukla in North 24 Parganas district a week ago.

The delegation alleged the state CID, which is investigating the case, is misdirecting the probe to falsely implicate political opponents in the BJP, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.

Shukla, who was a close aide of Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in front of the party's office in Titagarh on October 4.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far arrested three persons in connection with the killing.

The delegation, also comprising BJP leaders Jaiprakash Majumdar and Sabyasachi Dutta, handed over a letter to the governor at Raj Bhavan demanding a CBI probe into the case.

ALSO READ | PIL filed in HC seeking transfer of Manish Shukla's murder case probe to CBI

"BJP delegation led by National Vice President Mukul Roy demanded CBI investigation in the politically targeted killing of Manish Shukla. The delegation alleged CID was misdirecting investigation to falsely implicate political opponents in BJP," Dhankhar tweeted.

BJP lawmaker Arjun Singh had on Saturday alleged that the CID was "plotting" to frame him in the murder case.

Dhankhar, who has had frequent face-offs with the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, has often raised questions on law and order in the state and claimed that political opponents were not being given space for democratic movements.

A PIL has also been filed before the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the killing, claiming that a free and fair probe is only possible if a central and independent agency is in charge of it.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy Jagdeep Dhankhar CBI Manish Shukla BJP
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp