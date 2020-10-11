STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI takes over probe into alleged gangrape of Dalit woman in Hathras

The case was earlier registered at Chandpa Police Station, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, on a complaint by the victim's brother.

Published: 11th October 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After taking over the probe into rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit girl at Boolgarhi village of Hathras district following the recommendation of Uttar Pradesh government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case at its Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Ghaziabad under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989) on Sunday.

Following the state government’s recommendation on October 3 and subsequently notification issued by the Central government on late Saturday night, the CBI registered the case against main accused Sandeep son of Guddu of Boolgarhi village on the basis of a complaint no. 136/2020 registered by victim’s brother Satyendra at Chandpa police station in Hathras on September 14 immediately after the incident.

In the complaint the victim’s brother had claimed that claimed that the accused tried to kill his sister by strangulation  in a millet filed on September 14.

As per the highly placed sources, the CBI registered the case under pertinent sections of IPC related to gangrape, attempt to murder and murder besides slapping relevant sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act -1989.

After registering the case the premier probe agency started the investigation on Sunday.  

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja, has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) for the case and the agency has constituted a team to conduct the probe.

Yogi Aditynath government had recommended the probe by country’s premier probe agency on October 3 following a nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was strangulated at Boolgarhi village in Hathras on September 14.

Having sustained severe neck and spine injuries, half of her body had paralysed and she succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdurjung Hospital on September 29.

ALSO READ | CM Yogi Adityanath, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul Gandhi on Hathras case

The victim in her dying declaration had named four persons—Sandeep, Ramkumar, Ravi and Luvkush – as her perpetrators who gang raped her while she, along with her mother, had gone to the field for taking fodder for the cattle on the fateful day.

So far the case had been probe by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Yogi government on September 30 to inquire into the issue.

Initially, the SIT, head by principal secretary, home, Bhagwan Swaroop and also comprising DIG Chandraprakash and PAC commandant Poonam, had the mandate to probe into the role of the district police who was accused of cremating the body of the victim in a huff in the dead of night on September 29.

Primarily, the SIT was suppose to submit the report within a week’s time but later its ambit was expanded and it was also given an extension of 10 days to submit probe report.

However, working on the preliminary enquiry (PE) report of the SIT, the state government had suspended five cops of Hathras police administration including SP Vikrant Vir for poor handling of case.

ALSO READ | TMC women's wing takes out yet another protest rally in Kolkata against Hathras rape incident

In the mean time, the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident through th media report and issued notices to the state government to clear the air over the case and the status of probe. The court wil be hearing the case on Monday (October 12).

Even the Supreme Court of India is also seized of the matter and has asked the state government to file affidavits in connection with the steps taken to ensure protection of witnesses in the case. 

Meanwhile, the UP government had urged the Supreme Court, on last Tuesday, to order the CBI probe under its (apex court) monitoring. 

The state government appealed the apex court during the hearing of a bunch of PILs in connection with the case.

The CBI team is likely to reach Hathras shortly and take over the proceeds of the case from the district police and the SIT.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gangrape Hathras Rape CBI Uttar Pradesh gangrape Uttar Pradesh rape crime against women Crime against Dalits
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp