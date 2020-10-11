STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh scribe ends fast-unto-death after 9 days as Governor intervenes

The chief minister Baghel had assured of strict action against the culprits.

Published: 11th October 2020

A delegation comprised of journalists and social activists met the Governor seeking impartial inquiry by former HC judge. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Senior journalist who was assaulted by the Congress workers and later continued his fast unto death for last nine days despite being hospitalised, ended his fast on Sunday following the intervention of the Governor and journalist fraternity.

Kamal Shukla, 53, a resident of Kanker district was targeted while he had gone to cover an attack on a young journalist near the city police station on September 26.

Journalists from across the state assembled in Chhattisgarh capital on Sunday and marched towards Raj Bhawan as ‘Nyaya Yatra’ seeking the mediation of the Governor Anusuiya Uike to address the demands raised by Shukla and the media persons.

Later, an 11-member delegation comprising of journalists and social activists met the Governor demanding the impartial judicial probe by a retired high court judge into the attack on journalists in Kanker.

Governor assured the journalists that after seeking a detail report on the attack on journalists, she will ensure justice is done and strong punitive action taken against the offenders. She also spoke to Shukla over the phone asking him to end his fast keeping in view his deteriorating health and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A senior journalist close to Shukla told New Indian Express that the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also spoke to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and two senior ministers over the issue.

“Three committees have so far been constituted. The first was by the ruling Congress party about which very little is known among us. The second is the government-appointed committee of journalists that submitted its report on Saturday and the third is the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Bastar inspector general of police. We apprised the Governor that the journalists cannot expect a fair investigation from these committees,” said those who participated in the Nyay Yatra and later met the Governor.

The police station in-charge of Kanker Kotwali police station was earlier suspended however the SIT formed is said to be led by a police officer of the same police station, then how can the investigation remain unbiased, asserted the colleagues of Shukla.

Shukla continued his indefinite hunger strike in the hospital where he has been "forcibly" shifted from the dharna in Raipur by the police on October 1.

“We are thankful to the Governor and the media for their support and mediation that led to end the hunger strike of my father who is a patient of diabetes and hypertension. He was even reluctant,” said Shubham, son of Shukla.

