STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four more arrested in Assam Police exam paper leak scam

During two days of marathon raids in four districts by multiple teams, around Rs 5.4 crore cash were also recovered, an Assam Police spokesperson said.

Published: 11th October 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Four more persons have been held in connection with the Assam Police exam paper leak scam, taking the total number of arrests so far to 49, officials said on Sunday.

During two days of marathon raids in four districts by multiple teams, around Rs 5.4 crore cash were also recovered, an Assam Police spokesperson said.

The official said three persons, including a government employee, were arrested from Bongaigaon district, while one was taken into custody from Guwahati by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police have so far registered five cases across the state and 20 persons were arrested by the CID, followed by 13 by Nalbari district police, 11 by Crime Branch of Guwahati Police and five by Lakhimpur district police.

ALSO READ | Prime accused in police recruitment examination paper leak scam arrested, sent to 6-day custody 

There has been no arrest yet against the case registered at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

Police has not yet got hold of the culprit, who had leaked the paper to the candidates through social media.

The CID, which is the main investigator, has so far seized documents, laptops, desktops, hard disks, blank cheques and several luxury vehicles from different parts of the state, he said.

"Raids were conducted in Bongaigaon, Barpeta and Chirang districts on the intervening nights of October 10 and 11.

A total of Rs 5,35,38,640 have been recovered during the search," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday morning, a search operation was conducted by the CID at Trishna Global Pvt Ltd located in Guwahati and cash worth Rs 4,20,500 along with nine signed blank cheques and two laptops were recovered, he added.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had said: "Our prime objective is to investigate who leaked the paper.

There will be no stone unturned to find that.

" On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked, and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced.

Around 66,000 candidates had downloaded their admit cards for appearing in the written tests across 154 centres in all the districts On September 12, the then SLPRB Chairman Pradeep Kumar had issued a notice, cautioning the candidates against touts, after a viral audio clip claimed jobs for the sub-inspector post against payment of Rs 4 lakh cash.

Owning moral responsibility for the scam, Kumar had later resigned from the post and the state government reconstituted the SLPRB with the DGP as its chairman.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Police exam paper leak
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp