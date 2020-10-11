Justice for Payal Tadvi: SC's nod for PG education of three accused sparks Twitter row on Dalit rights

By Online Desk

As discussion on Dalit rights gain momentum in the aftermath of Hathras gangrape case, 'JusticeForDrPayal' trended on Twitter in light of Supreme Court's recent judgement on Dr. Payal Tadvi's suicide case.

On October 8, the apex court permitted the three accused, in a case of suicide by Dr. Payal Tadvi in May 2019 due to alleged caste-based discrimination, to go back to the college and hospital and pursue their post-graduate studies.

The three - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal who were arrested in connection with the case last year, are reportedly set to return to their colleges on October 12.

The apex court relaxed one of the conditions imposed on them by the Bombay High Court, which had granted them bail in August last year and said that they shall not enter into the jurisdiction of the concerned police station and more particularly the college.

Calling the development a 'travesty of justice' social activist and politician, Prakash Ambedkar, questioned the 'impunity' and 'unaccountability' of those accused.

Allowing the 3 accused doctors in the institutional murder of Dr. Payal Tadvi to enter the college for carrying on their life as usual is a travesty of justice. The impunity and unaccountability of people accused of caste based violence is utterly shameful. #JusticeForDrPayal — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) October 11, 2020

Other Twitter users too took to the platform to voice their anger and angst on the subtle but apparent 'casteism' prevalent in the Indian society and expressed dismay over how Maharashtra had 'failed' Payal Tadvi.

One user tweeted: No matter how much civilized we show ourselves in front of this world, elements like castism in India takes us several centuries back. #JusticeForDrPayal #MaharashtraStateFailedDrPayal"

No matter how much civilized we show ourselves in front of this world, elements like castism in India takes us several centuries back. #JusticeForDrPayal#MaharashtraStateFailedDrPayal pic.twitter.com/lMPiwOJMRi — Praveen Gavit (@praveengavit10) October 11, 2020

While others also exclaimed at the 'upper caste' advantage bestowed upon people accused of violence against Dalits and how the deceased doctor's mother had to make regular court rounds to ensure justice for Payal.

Dr. Payal Tadvi's mother Abeda Tadvi has been fighting bravely since the last year. Her health condition is critical but she ensures she travels 500kms each time to attend the hearing in the Mumbai's court.

Her message here is important! #JusticeForDrPayal https://t.co/RZP2acdn25 — Sukanya Shantha (@sukanyashantha) October 11, 2020

Tadvi was a student of post-graduate degree course in Gynaecology and Obstetrics and had completed first year of the course in April last year.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)