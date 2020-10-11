STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCW seeks arrest of Congress workers who roughed up woman 'party activist' in UP's Deoria

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a video message, said she has written to UP DGP, demanding strict action against the accused.

Published: 11th October 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday sought strict action and arrest of Congress workers who allegedly roughed up a woman party member in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she claimed that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a video message, said she has written to UP DGP, demanding strict action against the accused.

"A woman in a political meeting was being badly beaten up. Taking cognisance of it, I have written to UP DGP seeking arrest and strict action against the accused."

"We want women to join politics but if these kind of incidents take place then how will we empower women and motivate them to join politics. I appeal to UP police to arrest the accused at the earliest," Sharma said.

As the videos of the ugly scenes at the meeting held on Saturday went viral, an embarrassed state unit of the Congress termed it as a "political conspiracy" to defame the party.

The woman, Tara Yadav, lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president, for allegedly beating and molesting her.

According to eyewitnesses, Yadav allegedly tried to "manhandle" party secretary Sachin Naik, and also hurled a bouquet towards him during the meeting on Saturday.

Yadav was protesting over the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the November by-polls, accusing him of being a rapist, a charge denied by him.

As she hurled a bouquet towards Sachin Naik, angry workers allegedly beat up Tara Yadav and took her out of the meeting venue, the eyewitnesses claimed.

"A police complaint has been received. The matter is being probed. However, no case has been registered so far," SHO Kotwali Chandrabhan Singh said.

Yadav, who claimed to be associated with the party for four years, said she was only questioning the choice of candidate and never expected that the party members would react in such a manner.

"You have given the ticket to a rapist, and this has tarnished the image of Congress. You could have given the ticket to someone else. As I said this, I was pushed by someone from behind. Can I not even put forth my point of view. These people want to destroy the Congress and end it," Yadav said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UP Congress said, "In the context of by-polls to the Deoria assembly constituency, a meeting was held at the party office in Deoria on October 10. In this meeting, Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar indulged in indiscipline, and have been expelled from the party with immediate effect."

"The incident is a political conspiracy to defame the Congress party," it said, adding a three-member probe committee has been formed on the directives of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. The committee will submit its report to Lallu within three days.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha Sharma National Commission for Women Congress Tara Yadav
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp