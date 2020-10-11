STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to spend dollars on foreign degrees any more: Pokhriyal on NEP

Addressing a webinar organised by IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday evening, the Union Education Minister said the country has a robust education system and quality research facilities.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said that students don't need to spend dollars on education in foreign countries any more as the National Education Policy is in line with the global standards.

Addressing a webinar organised by IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday evening, Pokhriyal said the country has a robust education system and quality research facilities.

"There is no need for some of our students to enroll in foreign universities, spending dollars on admission. We have all the infrastructure and facilities. The National Education Policy 2020 has further taken care of the issue. Our students will stay and study in the country now," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited foreign universities to set up campuses in India and encouraged Indian universities to build overseas campuses so that students are motivated to stay in India and study India," he added.

The minister said the credit bank system in the National Education Policy is in accordance with global education programmes.

"The credit bank system enables students to take a break from academic programmes, thus awarding certificates, diplomas and degrees," he said.

Pokhriyal expressed hope that the digital platforms developed under various educational initiatives of the government since 2014 would help strengthen the countrys higher education system in sync with international practices.

Speaking at the webinar on 'India: The Global Destination for Higher Education - Post NEP 2020 Scenario', IIT Kharagpur director VK Tewari lauded the concept of the multi-disciplinary research university as proposed under the NEP.

