Security beefed up at Dhoni’s farmhouse after trolls send rape threats to 5-year-old Ziva

Sakshi and daughter Ziva have been staying in their farmhouse while Dhoni is playing the tournament in UAE.

Published: 11th October 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Security outside Dhoni's farmhouse. (Photo| EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan 
Express News Service

RANCHI: Security has been beefed up at former cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi following rape threats to her five-year-old daughter Ziva. 

Police said that besides increasing patrolling, some personnel in civil clothes have also been deployed near his farmhouse to keep a close vigil on suspicious elements.

Earlier, social media trolls threatened rape to Dhoni's minor daughter after Chennai Super Kings (CSK)lost an IPL match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night. 

CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs. The threats were sent on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

According to police, besides deploying static force, regular patrolling has also been increased around his farmhouse. Meanwhile, the cyber cell department has been roped in to find out the person who had posted the deplorable comments.

“Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency,” said Rural SP Naushad Alam. 

A number of static force, which already was deployed in and around his farmhouse, has also been increased, he added.

Criticizing the incident, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Vice President called it unfortunate and demanded strict action against anybody who has done it. “Cricket should only be seen as a medium of entertainment, but people are going beyond it, keeping others modesty on stake. This is really unfortunate,” said SCA Vice President Ajay Nath Shahdeo.

Meanwhile, young cricketers of Jharkhand have decided to stage a protest at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.
 

