Two killed, three critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

By PTI

NOIDA: A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am when the driver and the helper were changing a deflated tire of their pickup truck, they said.

Six other people, who were in a multi utility vehicle (MUV), which hit the pickup truck, were injured and three of them have been hospitalised in serious condition, according to officials.

"The pickup's driver Mamma (45) and his helper Mania (30) were on the road changing the deflated tire of their vehicle. A speeding Mahindra Marazzo hit them from behind, leaving the duo dead," a police spokesperson said.

The pickup truck was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, while the MUV that hit it was registered in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, according to police.

Of the six occupants of the MUV, three have been admitted to a private hospital with severe injuries and their condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Further proceedings are being carried out at the local Dankaur police station, they added.