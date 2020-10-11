Two Naxals wanted for cop's murder surrender in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Two Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a policeman and carried cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Sunday.

Bhupesh Sodhi alias Budra and Umesh Kumar Markam, both residents of Katekalyan police station limits in the district, turned themselves in before Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava on Saturday.

Sodhi, associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since last nine years, was active as commander of the Chetna Natya Madli, a cultural wing of Maoists.

Markam, who joined the banned outfit in 2017, was a member of its small action team, Pallava said.

The two were allegedly involved in the killing of a police constable in Bastanar fair last year, he said.

They were also involved in other incidents of attack on police personnel and killings of civilians, he said.

Markam was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, while a Rs 1 lakh reward had been announced on Sodhi, he said.

The official said the two cadres in their statement said they were disillusioned by the "hollow Maoist ideology".

They also said that the recent surrenders by their colleagues as a part of Lon Varratu campaign of local police prompted them to quit the banned outfit, Pallava said.

They were given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Under the Lon Varratu (termed coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village/home') initiative, the Dantewada police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head, and appealing them to return to the mainstream.

Since the drive was launched in June, 114 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district, the official said.