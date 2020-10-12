STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot

These judges said if a complaint is received against a sitting judge, it needs to be placed before all judges of the court, who will then take a collective decision on the matter.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in which he levelled serious allegations against Justice NV Ramana, has perhaps put the CJI in a position no other head of India’s judiciary has ever faced. 

Unlike anonymous complaints from the public against members of the judiciary, this one has been written by a person holding a constitutional position against another person, who also holds a similar post.

In the face of this situation, Chief Justice Bobde may have no option but to take cognisance of the letter one way or the other, especially as the matter is now in the public domain after the letter was shared with the media by the chief minister’s principal adviser Ajeya Kallam on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Andhra HC judges and SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI

But opinions are divided over the options before the CJI to address the issue. One set of apex court judges said as per procedure, CJI Bobde will have to place the complaint before the full court of the Supreme Court for its consideration. 

These judges said if a complaint is received against a sitting judge, it needs to be placed before all judges of the court, who will then take a collective decision on the matter.

“The fact is that the complaint has been made by a Chief Minister, it is expected of the CJI to place the matter before the full court of the Supreme Court so that an appropriate response can be initiated,” said a former judge.

This procedure is also contained in the principles of judicial conduct adopted by the SC’s full court two decades ago, which clearly laid down that any complaint against sitting judges would have to be considered by all the judges of the highest court.

ALSO READ: Contempt power can halt judicial reforms  

The need for a full court sitting was considered necessary to keep the judiciary’s image above suspicion. 
Some other judges felt that the CJI can even decide to set up a committee to look into the allegations.

“In some cases, the CJI can formulate a committee of sitting judges, too, to probe the allegations,” another former SC judge explained, adding that since Justice Ramana is next in line to become the CJI, the allegations against him cannot be ignored.

These judges said in the event of the CJI constituting a panel, he may have to divest Justice Ramana of some of his responsibilities, such as dropping him from the SC collegium.

Justice Ramana has been a collegium member for some years now. A senior Supreme Court lawyer said irrespective of the merit of the complaint, “the public has a right to know about the collective response of the Supreme Court to it.” 

No precedent to fall back upon

Whatever be the CJI’s next step, he has no precedent to fall back upon. In his letter, Jagan alleged that Justice Ramana’s family members were involved in “questionable” land deals relating to the Amaravati project and that he interfered with the functioning of the Andhra high court.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SA Bobde CJI Chief Justice of India YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh CM
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp