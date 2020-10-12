STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 bridges built by BRO in border areas

Rajnath Singh said construction of the bridges will benefit both the civilian population as well as the military in the areas.

Published: 12th October 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 44 bridges built in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir were dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Inaugurating the bridges at an online event, the defence minister, in his brief address, referred to the situation along India's borders with Pakistan and China.

"You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries, where the tension remains," he said.

The defence minister said, under the "visionary" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only facing these crises strongly, but is also bringing major and historical changes in all the areas.

Most of the 44 bridges, including seven in Ladakh, are in strategically important areas and they will help the armed forces in ensuring quick movement of troops and weapons, officials said.

The defence minister also symbolically laid the foundation stone of the Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh at the virtual event.

The inauguration of the bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation comes at a time when India is engaged in a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Singh said construction of the bridges will benefit both the civilian population as well as the military in the areas.

"Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," he said, noting improvement in border infrastructure will significantly help armed forces.

"These roads are not only for strategic needs, but they also reflect equal participation of all stakeholders in the development of the nation," Singh said.

The defence minister also complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for working tirelessly even during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period.

"The BRO has continued operations in the North Eastern States, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work while ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations," he said.

"I am happy to know that over 2,200 kilometers of roads have been cut by the BRO during the last two years, using the latest technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.

Also, surfacing was carried out on about 4200 km of roads," he added.

Amid the border standoff with China, India is expediting work on several key projects including on a strategic road linking Darcha in Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh that will criss-cross a number of high-altitude snow-bound passes.

The nearly 290-km-long road will be crucial for the movement of troops and heavy weaponry into the frontier bases of the Ladakh region and will provide a crucial link to the Kargil region.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister BRO
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp