Farooq Abdullah has become a 'hero in China': BJP hits out at NC supremo over his comments on Article 370

Underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a 'constitutional manner' by the Indian parliament, the saffron party also said, 'Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national.' 

Published: 12th October 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday accused National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah of making "seditious and anti-national" remarks on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and said he had become a "hero in China".

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the National Conference MP and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that "with China's support", Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China's recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country.

Underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a "constitutional manner" by the Indian parliament, the BJP leader said, "Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national."

Patra said it is painful and worrisome that a former chief minister and sitting MP makes such a statement and "justifies the expansionist attitude of China".

Parliamentarians from opposition parties have the right to attack and criticise the government, but "does it suit a sitting MP to speak against the interests of his own country out of frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said.

Drawing parallels between the remarks of Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra said they both have a similar mindset and are two sides of the same coin.

"It is not just Farooq Abdullah who makes such statements. Rahul Gandhi also does so. If you look back into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, you will find that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin," Patra said.

He said that by questioning the Balakot airstrike, Rahul Gandhi had become a hero in Pakistan and, similarly, with the recent remarks "Abdullah has become a hero in China."

