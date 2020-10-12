STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalyan Singh recovers from COVID, discharged from Ghaziabad hospital

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital on September 16 after he tested positive for the infection.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:17 PM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh has been discharged from a Ghaziabad hospital after recovering from coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

He was shifted from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences to the hospital near the Kaushambi Metro station here.

The hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Anuj Agarwal, told PTI that the BJP leader tested negative for the infection on Saturday.

Singh suffered from other health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, Parkinson's disease, kidney and heart-related issues.

Singh expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff for the treatment and said he was happy after being acquitted in the Babri mosque demolition case.

A special CBI court had recently acquitted all 32 accused, including Kalyan Singh, in the case.

His son Rajveer Singh, an MP from UP's Etah, was present at the hospital while he was being discharged.

Several BJP leaders from the district reached the hospital to congratulate him.

