Lightning claims lives of three labourers in Nagpur, two injured

By PTI

NAGPUR: Three women labourers were killed while two others were seriously injured on Sunday after they were hit by lightning in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred in evening after some women labourers took shelter under a tree in Shiva village to save themselves from heavy rains while they were going to their homes, a Kondhali police station official said.

"A bolt from the sky hit the tree and the women, leaving them injured," he said, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital in Hingna town by villagers where three of them died.

The deceased are identified as Archana Tatode (35), Sharda Uikey (36) and Sangita Mungbhate (35), he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by Kondhali police.