One arrested after woman gang-raped, minor son killed in Bihar's Buxar district

By PTI

BUXAR: Seven persons allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman after killing her five-year-old son in a village in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, while search is on to nab the others, they said.

On Saturday, the accused took the woman to a jungle when she had come to Chaigain village to deposit money at a bank along with her son, raped her and killed the child, her father said in the FIR lodged with Murar Police Station.

The men then threw the woman and her son in a canal after tying them with a rope, according to the police complaint.

The two were taken to Chaigain Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared the child brought-dead and referred the woman to Sadar Hospital, police said, adding, the body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The woman's medical examination report is awaited and her statement will be recorded in the court of the judicial magistrate on Monday, a police officer said.

Dumraon Sub-Divisional Police Officer K K Singh said a person named Munni Ram has been arrested and the other accused will be apprehended soon.