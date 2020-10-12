Paper strip-based COVID test soon: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced that a paper strip test for COVID-19, named Feluda, will be commercially launched within next few weeks.

“Based on tests in over 2,000 patients during the trials at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and on testing in private labs, the test showed 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity,” said the minister.

“While I cannot put an exact date on the availability, we should expect this test within the next few weeks,” he added.

Named after Satyajit Ray’s popular detective, Feluda, priced at Rs 500, can deliver a result in 45 minutes.

He also warned about the possibility of increased virus transmission during the Winters. Also cautioning people to stay away from large congregations during the upcoming festival season, he said, “The Bhagwad Gita condones war for the warrior class. So, there is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion.”