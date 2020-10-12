STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC allows NEET to be conducted again on October 14 for students who missed due to COVID

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while allowing students to appear for the NEET exams on October 14, said that the results will be declared on October 16.

Published: 12th October 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel checking the documents of a medical aspirant outside a NEET Examination centre in Coimbatore

Security personnel checking the documents of a medical aspirant outside a NEET Examination centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed students, who missed this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations due to being infected by COVID-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it on October 14.

READ| Perilous pass? The NEET challenge in Tamil Nadu

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while allowing students to appear for the NEET exams on October 14, said that the results will be declared on October 16.

The apex court's order comes on a request made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students, who could not give the NEET exam due to testing COVID-19 positive or being in containment zones to appear for the NEET exams.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Supreme Court COVID-19 NEET 2020
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp