Teenaged girl's father, boyfriend held in Maharashtra for raping her

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra was allegedly raped by her father and boyfriend following which she became pregnant.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A 17-year-old girl here in Maharashtra was allegedly raped by her father and boyfriend following which she became pregnant, police said on Monday.

Both the accused, the victim's father (51), who worked as a school teacher, and her 21-year-old boyfriend, were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, they said.

Three days back, the police found a dead foetus on a roadside in Vasind town of Thane.

During a probe into the matter, it came to light that the foetus belonged to the victim, assistant police inspector Yogesh Gurav said.

During questioning, the victim told the police that she was allegedly raped by her father and boyfriend several times following which she became pregnant, he said.

The police also came to know that the victim and her family earlier lived at Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The victim got acquainted with the 21-year-old accused who was their neighbour in Panvel and both had an affair.

However, since her family members were opposed to the relationship, they shifted to Vasind but the victim and her boyfriend continued to meet, the official said.

Based on the victim's statement, her father and boyfriend were arrested and a case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A DNA test of the accused will be conducted as part of further probe into the case, he said.

