Top LeT commander among two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K's Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants including a Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in killing of three security men, were killed in the gunfight with security forces in Rambagh area of uptown Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint contingent of police and CRPF laid siege around the Barzulla-Rambagh area in the early hours of Monday after receiving inputs about presence of Lashkar commander Saifullah and his associates, a police official said.

Plugging off all the escape routes, the security personnel zeroed-in on a target area, where the militants were hiding, he added.

After finding themselves trapped, militants opened fire on the troops to break the cordon. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the heavy exchange of gunfire, which continued till noon, the LeT commander Saifullah and his associate were killed.

According to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Saifullah was involved in attack on CRPF party on September 24 in which an ASI was killed. “He was also involved in killing of two CRPF men and injuring three at Pampore last week," he added.

The IGP said Saifullah had infiltrated into Kashmir this year and was initially based in north Kashmir and later shifted his operations to south Kashmir. The identity of the other slain militant, who was a local, was being ascertained.

Over 180 militants have been killed in gunfights between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far.