Uttar Pradesh teen raped inside Jhansi college campus

Published: 12th October 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

JHANSI: A 17-year-old girl has been raped by a student of a polytechnic college in Uttar Pradesh inside the campus despite police presence while a civil service exam was underway. Her tormentors robbed her, made objectionable videos and even thrashed the boy she had gone to meet.

The victim alleged that around a dozen students of the polytechnic college on Sunday forcibly took her inside the campus where one of them raped her.

The incident took place inside the campus where provincial civil services (PCS) examination was being held amid heavy police protection.

SSP Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P., said two of the main accused have been arrested.

The victim had gone to meet her friend, a boy, when over a dozen students approached them. They forcibly took them inside the hostel where they manhandled the victim and thrashed her friend, the SSP said.

Besides, the accused boys took away Rs 2,000 from the girl. One of the students raped her while the others made a video.

"When some police personnel, who were passing near the campus heard the cries of the victim, they took her to Sipree Bazar police station. The girl who was in a trauma, revealed the entire ordeal to the police and identified one of the accused as Bharat," the SSP said.

"The accused are second year students of the polytechnic whose actual identities are yet to be established," Naveen Kumar, principal of the polytechnic, said.

"It has to be ascertained whether they are hostellers or not. There is only one security guard for the entire campus whose whereabouts are not known at the time of the incident as he was busy with the PCS exams going on in the college on Sunday," he added.

The SSP said police have lodged an FIR against main accused Rohit Saini and Bharat and other unknown persons under sections 120B, 376-D, 395, 386, 323 of the IPC, section 66D of the IT Act and section 3/4 of POCSO Act.

The main accused Rohit Saini and Bharat have been arrested.

"Three police teams have been constituted to apprehend the other accused. The girl has been sent for medical examination. The college administration has been asked to identify the accused and give their details," the SSP added.

