STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority

The government also sought directions to all district and sessions court judges to ensure speedy disposal of such cases, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

Published: 12th October 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on priority basis, a senior official said on Monday.

The government also sought directions to all district and sessions court judges to ensure speedy disposal of such cases, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

This comes days after the death and alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the state's Hathras district.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government made the request in a letter written to the Registrar of the high court.

The letter was written by Awasthi on behalf of the state government.

In the letter, the government urged the court to hear and dispose of cases related to crimes against women and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases on priority.

It also requested the court to direct all district and sessions court judges to ensure speedy disposal of such cases.

Despite the obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, accused in 612 cases of crimes against women were awarded punishment and a total of 1,835 such cases were disposed of from January to September this year, the letter stated.

Punishment was awarded to accused in 151 cases under the POCSO Act, it said.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the government said Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of convictions in cases of crimes against women 2019 in the country.

It said it will run a special campaign on the safety of women and girls from October 17 to 25.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court POCSO Act
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp