BJP fields eight Union ministers to clear doubts of farmers over agri laws

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With Punjab farmers’ organisations contemplating the invitation of the Agriculture Ministry for a meeting on October 14 over the farm laws, beginning October 13, the BJP has lined up its Cabinet ministers to address farmers, arhtiyas, agriculture experts, educationists and the media over eight consecutive days in an attempt to counter the agitations.

The list of ministers includes Hardeep Singh Puri, Kailash Chowdhary, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Sanjiv Kumar Balia, Som Parkash, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jatinder Singh who will be virtually addressing farmers, agriculture experts, arhtiyas and educationists to clear doubts of farmers.

“This unique programme was aimed at clearing any misinformation and distrust which the Opposition has been spreading in the state,” said Subhash Sharma, Punjab BJP’s organising secretary.

Interestingly, Parkash, Union minister of state, and Ashwani Sharma had to face the ire of farmers on October 7 when they had gone to a village in Hoshiarpur to apprise the farmers of the benefits of new agriculture laws. Similarly, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug faced the wrath of farmers on October 2 in Amritsar.

Sources said the state saffron party leaders had urged the party high command to clear the doubts of farmers on these new acts. Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna had even written a letter to Tomar urging him to release a Punjabi version of these acts so that the farmers can read it and understand them.