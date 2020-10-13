STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP fields eight Union ministers to clear doubts of farmers over agri laws

Sources said the state saffron party leaders had urged the party high command to clear the doubts of farmers on these new acts.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block the Amritsar-Delhi national highway during a protest against the central government, at Beas in Amritsar.

Farmers block the Amritsar-Delhi national highway during a protest against the central government, at Beas in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With Punjab farmers’ organisations contemplating the invitation of the Agriculture Ministry for a meeting on October 14 over the farm laws, beginning October 13, the BJP has lined up its Cabinet ministers to address farmers, arhtiyas, agriculture experts, educationists and the media over eight consecutive days in an attempt to counter the agitations.

The list of ministers includes Hardeep Singh Puri, Kailash Chowdhary, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Sanjiv Kumar Balia, Som Parkash, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jatinder Singh who will be virtually addressing farmers, agriculture experts, arhtiyas and educationists to clear doubts of farmers.  

“This unique programme was aimed at clearing any misinformation and distrust which the Opposition has been spreading in the state,” said Subhash Sharma, Punjab BJP’s organising secretary.

Interestingly, Parkash, Union minister of state, and Ashwani Sharma had to face the ire of farmers on October 7 when they had gone to a village in Hoshiarpur to apprise the farmers of the benefits of new agriculture laws. Similarly, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug faced the wrath of farmers on October 2 in Amritsar.

Sources said the state saffron party leaders had urged the party high command to clear the doubts of farmers on these new acts. Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna had even written a letter to Tomar urging him to release a Punjabi version of these acts so that the farmers can read it and understand them.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm bills Punjab farmers
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp