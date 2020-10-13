Body of 40-year-old man recovered one day after he went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The owner of a cable manufacturing unit was found dead in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Tuesday, a day after he went missing, police said.

The body of Ajay Panchal (40) was found in the morning, they said.

Panchal had left his factory, located in Rajendra Nagar industrial area, around 1 pm on Monday for some work.

His mobile phone was found switched off some minutes later, police said.

His brother lodged a complaint, based on which police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 364 (kidnapping), said Station House Officer (SHO), Sahibabad, Vishnu Kaushik.

Panchal's car was found in a field near Hajj House around 8 pm on Monday, police said.

Prima facie it seems that Panchal was strangled to death, the SHO said, adding his mobile phone and wallet are missing.

Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the route from where he might have travelled by his car.

The cause of his death would be ascertained after the post-mortem, the SHO said.

Kaushik said a case of kidnapping was initially registered and it has now been converted into a murder case.

The case is being probed from all angles, he added.