STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress seeks removal 14 Madhya Pradesh Ministers for poll code violation

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Monday submitted a complaint against them to the state chief electoral officer.

Published: 13th October 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has approached the Election Commission seeking removal of 14 non- MLA ministers from the state BJP government for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by misusing their ministerial positions ahead of the November 3 bypolls.

The ruling BJP, however, denied the allegations, saying none of its candidates misused power or violated any provision of the model code of conduct.

The 14 ministers, who resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership earlier this year and joined the BJP, are contesting the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Monday submitted a complaint against them to the state chief electoral officer.

"These ministers are misusing their positions to influence voters by announcing false schemes, performing false foundation laying ceremonies by virtue of their clout as ministers and thus, violating the model code of conduct," Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja alleged.

"The officials of departments held by these ministers are working under the ruling BJP's pressure to campaign for the party, he further charged.

Therefore, these ministers should be immediately removed from their posts for the by-elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner, Saluja said.

However, BJP state spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi dismissed the allegations as baseless, and said those levelling such charges are "desperate, totally disappointed and mentally disturbed".

"All these ministers are now in the peoples court. Let them decide their fate," he said.

"All the allegations of misuse of power or government machinery are baseless and the ministers are following all provisions of the model of conduct, he added.

By-elections for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3.

The bypolls were necessitated following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress and death of three sitting legislators.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Ministers Madhya Pradesh Congress Congress Election Commission
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp