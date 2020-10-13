STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Every day affair: BJP leader threatens retaliation if party leaders continue to be attacked by TMC

The immediate trigger of the comment was the alleged attack on Murshidabad district BJP leaders Sudipto Chatterjee and Tapas Ghosh.

Published: 13th October 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stirring up a controversy, a senior BJP leader on Monday cautioned the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal that if the attacks continued on saffron party activists and leaders did not stop in the state, the party will retaliate by targeting four TMC leaders for each such incident in future.

The immediate trigger of the comment was the alleged attack on Murshidabad district BJP leaders Sudipto Chatterjee and Tapas Ghosh.

Bombs were hurled at their car at Domkol in Murshidabad smashing its windscreen when they were returning from a party workshop on Sunday.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury told newsmen that two party leaders had a narrow escape.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead in full public view near Titagarh police station in the outskirts of the city on October 4 in a conspiracy hatched by the ruling TMC, he alleged.

"Every day our workers and leaders are under attack. Some are being killed.

"If there is no proper investigation into the incidents, if the culprits are not tracked and arrested, we will be forced to take a different path. We will first protest, then resist and ultimately retaliate," Roy Chowdhury said.

He cited the example of Kerala, where, he said "The RSS and BJP came under attack there in the past by Marxists.

When democratic protests failed, four (Marxists) were targeted for every single RSS-BJP activist killed.

"If all other ways of protest fail to yield results, if the prime accused in the attacks are not punished, we will adopt the same formula of four for one in West Bengal. We will choose district-level leaders, state-level leaders," the BJP leader said.

On persistent queries on his comment, Roy Chowdhury said he believed in peaceful protest in a democracy.

"But if all forms of protest fail and the culprits roam freely, if police fail to take action, we have the right to resist and as final resort to retaliate," he elaborated.

The leader was, however, quick to add "I can assure that once BJP comes to power in 2021 (state assembly polls) there will be no attacks on political opponents in the state and we will fix the corrupt police officers by legal means".

The saffron party had earlier claimed that over 100 of its activists, including an MLA, were killed in TMC conspiracies in recent times in the state.

Another state unit vice-president and MP Arjun Singh said the BJP will move the Calcutta High Court demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case.

"If there is delay in filing the case and hearing we can even approach the Supreme Court with the same demand," he said and alleged that one of the main accused in the murder was allowed to escape to Bangladesh by the ruling TMC.

On the controversy over the turban episode during BJP's march to the state secretariat on October 8, he alleged that cadres of the ruling TMC wearing police helmet and jackets had rained blows on the Sikh person whose headgear fell off during a scuffle with the police.

"Had we wanted we could have retaliated against police. We were larger in number on that day. But we didn't," Singh added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TMC Bengal BJP attacks
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp