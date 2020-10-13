STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gunfight breaks out between forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Latehar; casualties suspected

Some casualties among the militants are suspected in the gun battle in the Jerma forest in the Chandwa area that lasted for around two hours in the evening, they said.

Published: 13th October 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

NaxalsRepresentational Image (File Photo | AFP)

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LATEHAR: An exchange of fire between the security forces and militants of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) took place in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday, officials said.

"The militants were in civil dress and on seeing a police team they started firing.

When police retaliated, they escaped into the thick forests," said Prashant Anand, the superintendent of police of Latehar.

Traces of blood were found at the encounter site because of which it is suspected that there may be casualties among the militants, he said.

Security personnel are searching the encounter site and additional forces have been sent to the scene, he said.

A rifle, large quantity of cartridges, explosive materials, a mobile phone, a diary and Naxalite literature have been found at the site of the encounter, officials said.

A gunfight between the security forces and the Naxalites took place in the area after a long time, they said.

