Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Women IPS officer awarded service medal

Additional director general of police Neena Singh, first woman IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, will be awarded the IPS Service Medal for excellence by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Honour earlier. The safety of women has been Singh’s top priority, and she has created several security systems for them. Singh has worked with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and her wife professor Esther Duflo on a research project and found that most people in Rajasthan hesitate to inform the police about big incidents. CM Ashok Gehlot had described the research as revolutionary for the police department.

Toll-free helpline for mental health services

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma inaugurated the country’s first government mental health toll-free helpline service ‘Man-Sanwad’ on Saturday. Inaugurating the helpline 1800-180-0018, Sharma said the state government has been continuously strengthening mental health services during the coronavirus period. Sharma informed the facility of free tele-counselling is being provided to patients with mental health issues through the helpline. He said the government is fully sensitive towards the mental health of patients. During the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said counselling and treatment are being provided by all mental health professionals at all COVID treatment centres across the state.

Palace on Wheels world’s 2nd most luxurious train

Once again, Rajasthan’s Palace on Wheels has been given the distinction of being the second most luxury travel train in the world. The ranking has been done based on the Reader’s Choice survey and popularity by the world’s famous tourism magazine Condé Nast. Europe’s Orient Express, with 96.95 points, was adjudged the first place was given to Orient Express of Europe with 96.95 points, while Palace on Wheels got 96.85 in popularity. Palace on Wheels was started on January 26, 1982. Principal Tourism Secretary Alok Gupta said it is a matter of great pride for the state.

Electric trains set to run in Rajasthan

If all goes well, electric trains can start running on this Diwali for the first time in Jaipur. Sources said preparations have been completed to run an electric train from the Jaipur Junction, established in 1895. Despite being an important railway station of the North Western Railway, the Jaipur Junction was not electrified. Diesel engine trains are running from this junction for the last several years and the work of laying electric lines has been going on. According to railway officials, running electric trains will not only protect the environment but also increase the speed of passenger trains.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com