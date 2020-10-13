Jharkhand: Minor girl gang-raped, parents attack accused

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Parents of a minor gang-rape survivor in Jharkhand along with other villagers attacked two of the five accused and tried to chop off their limbs.

Though the incident took place on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday evening.

“The incident took place at Harradipa village under Chainpur Police Station where five youths raped a girl on Saturday evening. But the girl informed her parents on Sunday. The family members remained silent for a day and took the matter to other villagers the next day. The village Panchayat on Sunday decided to lodge a police complaint against the accused.

Following this, the accused reached their house and thrashed the family members while threatening them that the girl will be killed and their house will be put on fire if they tried to approach police, he added.

“This enraged the survivor's family members and other villagers who then attacked the accused with sharp weapons. They tried to chop off the limbs of the two of the accused while the rest escaped,” said a villager requesting anonymity.

On receiving information, cops rushed to the spot and rescued the duo. “Other three accused have also been arrested and are being interrogated,” added the OC. Three out of the five accused are minors, in-charge of Chainpur Police Station Sudama Ram said.

Tension prevailed in the village as the rape survivor and accused belong to different communities. A police team is camping in the village to thwart any untoward incident.

The survivor said she was abducted at around 8 pm from the village and taken to the nearby jungles where she was raped by the five youths. “They left me in the jungle at around 10 pm on Saturday night, but I managed to reach home at around 5 am in the morning.”