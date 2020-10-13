Jharkhand: Minor girl's body exhumed after cops suspect gangrape

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The body of a minor girl, allegedly killed after being gang-raped by five youths and buried by family members on Sunday, was exhumed on Tuesday for the post mortem.

Sahibganj SP Anuranjan Kispotta said it is being alleged that the girl was killed after gang-rape. It is being investigated and things about the case could be said only after the postmortem report.

“Acting on a tip-off on Monday that a minor girl, after being gang-raped, has been buried by her family members, a police team was rushed to the spot. The cops came to know that two girls of Lakhipur Tiyu Tola under Ranga Police Station, had gone to nearby Hoti village to meet their friends on Wednesday. While they were returning home on Friday, some youths of their village intercepted them on the way,” said Kispotta.

One of the girls is said to have escaped but the other could not. Her body was found near her house on Saturday, which was later buried by her family, the SP added.

“Four youths, identified to be involved in the incident, have been detained and the case is under investigation,” said the SP, adding that the body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate, he added.

The girl, who escaped from the youths, narrated the incident to the cops who lodged an FIR late in the evening on Monday. Meanwhile, the family members alleged that when they reached the Police Station to lodge a complaint, they were asked by the officer-in-charge to settle the matter in Panchayat. When they approached the village Panchayat, it pressured them to bury the body.

After the matter was highlighted by the local media, police swung into action and arrested the four youths including three minors. One of the accused is said to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the incident and claimed that if CM Hemant Soren’s constituency is not safe, one can imagine what will happen in other parts of the state. It also alleged that police are trying to cover up the incident.

“Mother of the girl went to Ranga police station to lodge a complaint but she was asked to sort out the issue in the village Panchayat. After getting no help from police, they buried the body,” said BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi.